I am The 908th: Senior Airman Moeisha Phillips

Senior Airman Moeisha Phillips is a personnelist assigned to the 908th Force Support Squadron, specifically the Commanders Support Staff. Phillips described her job with CSS as “a mix of HR and customer service”, laughing as she said, “we also help a lot of people who just need directions.” The CSS is also tasked with the important job of ensuring reservists are signed in and out so they can be paid properly.



At 19 years old, Phillips felt like she needed “a little push” in life. Without other military family members, Phillips made the hard decision to become the first in her family to join.



“I love the organization of it all, the structure and discipline is so helpful for me,” said Phillips. “I don’t know where I’d be in life if I hadn’t joined the Air Force.”



Phillips has been with the 908th since 2017; she originally joined as a reservist with Security Forces, eventually making the transition to CSS in 2020. Studying full-time at the University of West Georgia, Phillips is working towards a degree in accounting which she plans to use to start her own business.



An avid traveler, Phillips said, “I’ve been practically everywhere that has a beach.” Phillips said she is excited for the travel opportunities that come with military service.



“I love getting out there and meeting new people,” said Phillips. “I like putting myself in new environments and learning new things.”



Phillips has big plans for her career, including an eventual transition from the Reserve to Active Duty. The accounting major plans to finish her degree and earn her commission as an officer, saying she’s going to commit to the Air Force long-term.



“I just want to keep growing,” she said.



Senior Airman Phillips is a highly motivated and positive Airman that embodies the Air Force’s values of determination and self-improvement through service to others.