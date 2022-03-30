I am The 908th: Senior Airman Moeisha Phillips

Senior Airman Moeisha Phillips is a personnelist assigned to the 908th Force Support Squadron, specifically the Commanders Support Staff. Phillips described her job with CSS as “a mix of HR and customer service”, laughing as she said, “we also help a lot of people who just need directions.” The CSS is also tasked with the important job of ensuring reservists are signed in and out so they can be paid properly. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office)

