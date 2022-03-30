Exchange Salutes Youngest Heroes During Month of the Military Child

Courtesy Photo | We salute America’s youngest heroes! Join in the celebration with @shopmyexchange to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | We salute America’s youngest heroes! Join in the celebration with @shopmyexchange to honor America’s military brats and the sacrifices they make during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, is saluting the spirit of America’s youngest heroes with virtual activities, events and prizes during Month of the Military Child.



Starting April 1, participating PXs and BXs worldwide will give away military “brat” patches. The collectible patches, which have been part of the Exchange’s celebration of military children since 2018, will be available in-store while supplies last.



“The Exchange is honored to salute 1.6 million American military brats during the Month of the Military Child,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Virtual contests, sweepstakes and in-store events help create special memories for military children. Team Exchange is looking forward to this monthlong celebration.”



Events and offers include:



• Sweepstakes offering more than $10,000 in the hottest toys and Exchange gift cards. Authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



• Four weekly virtual contests: the Play-Doh Sculpting Event April 1-7; Hasbro Gaming Contest April 8-14; Nerf Blaster Contest April 15-21; and Disney Ultimate Princess Event April 22-28. Judges will select four winners from each event. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for complete contest rules.



• A coupon for a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants from April 1 through April 30 for military children 18 and younger. Treats include a free side item, fountain drink or dessert. Coupons are available while supplies last. Shoppers can contact their local PX or BX for more information.



• “Purple Up” events at select PXs and BXs throughout April. Military families can drive up or visit participating Exchange stores and receive a free goodie bag and certificate of appreciation. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for the date, time and event location.



The Exchange’s community Hub is packed with activities, games, free drawing lessons, videos and more information about the monthlong celebration. Military families can find Month of the Military child exclusive deals, event details, sweepstakes information and more on the Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



