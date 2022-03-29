California National Guardsman, USAMU Alumni Named 2022 All Army Champion

FORT BENNING, Ga. – More than 220 military service members returned to vie for the top titles in the 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship March 13-19. Known as the All Army, the annual competition is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) in conjunction with the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE).



Service members and cadets from all components of the U.S. Army, including 98 active duty Soldiers, 51 National Guardsmen, 49 Reservists and 20 cadets from ROTC programs, as well as two Marines and six airmen from the Air National Guard, fired more than 146,300 rounds in nine different matches over a seven-day period as they competed for bragging rights as the top competitors or team.



Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Horner from the California National Guard was the overall individual winner for the championship. The USAMU veteran was presented with a M1 Garand Service Grade Rifle, a picture of the plaque of the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Trophy and a Chief of the Army Coin. Horner also placed first in the Open Category and in the Multi-Gun Championship.



The Col. Ralph Puckett Trophy is presented to the top novice shooter from all the rifle and pistol Excellence in Competition (EIC) matches. This year’s recipient was Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Russell from the Missouri National Guard. Russell was also the Novice Champion.



The Lt. Gen. Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy is presented to the top cadet shooter with the highest score from the rifle and pistol EIC matches. The year’s recipient was Cadet Cameron Johns from Texas A&M.



The High Drill Sergeant Award was presented to Staff Sgt. Aaron Clark from the 198th Infantry Brigade for the highest scoring competitor on drill sergeant status.

Cdt. Nathan Villemain was the first place cadet.

Maj. Samuel Freeman from the South Carolina National Guard was the individual U.S Army Rifle Champion.



Sgt. Howard Hall from the California National Guard was the individual U.S. Army Pistol Champion.



Distinguished Pistol Shot Badges were presented to:

Col. Andrew Clark from the U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization

1st Lt. Erik Mortenseon from the Oklahoma National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Deal from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Donoghue from U.S. Army Alaska’s 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry Division

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Ford from the Alabama National Guard (double distinguished)

Sgt. Ross Groenke from the Missouri National Guard



Distinguished Rifleman’s Badges were presented to:

1st Lt. Jacob Teuschler from the Indiana National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Horner from the California National Guard

Staff Sgt. Christopher Cudd from the National Guard

Sgt. Brandon Muske from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit



The U.S. Army Rifle Team Champions was the North Dakota Alpha team comprised of:

Staff Sgt. Even Messer

SSgt. Joshua Renville

SSgt.Gavin Rook

Sgt. Tyler Goldade (Coach)



The U.S. Army Pistol Team Champion was the North Dakota Alpha team comprised of:

Staff Sgt. Evan Messer

Airman Staff Sgt. Joshua Renville

Airman Staff Sgt. Gavin Rook

Sgt. Tyler Goldade (Coach)



The Multi-Gun Team Champions was team California Alpha comprised of:

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Horner

Staff Sgt. Demetious Iannios

Staff Sgt. Ricky Labistre

Sgt. Gage Young

Sgt. Howard Hall (Coach)



The North Dakota Alpha team was also the overall U.S. Army Small Arms Team Champion.

