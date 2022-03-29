U.S., Japan celebrate during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia perform for members of Yokota Air Base and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal | U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia perform for members of Yokota Air Base and Japanese community during the Sakura Spring Festival March 26, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Sakura Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. The festival offered a variety of entertainment such as live performances and food booths to the approximate 6,000 attendees; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal) see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan -- Yokota Air Base opened its gates to celebrate with the Japanese community during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Sakura Spring Festival, March 26, 2022.



The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between Yokota Air Base and the local community.



“Sakura Festival is an opportunity for us to all gather together,” said Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th AW vice commander. “It’s so important to make those connections, especially overseas. We’re away from our families in the states but we can create stronger bonds with our Japanese counterparts, having an opportunity to spend a day together and enjoy each other’s company.”



The base implemented and encouraged safety measures to help mitigate risk of COVID-19 infection, including making hand sanitization stations available across the festival grounds.



Ikuo Kato, Fussa City mayor, attended the festival, and encouraged attendees to keep safety in mind while enjoying the cherry blossoms and entertainment.



“I was invited to the festival by the Yokota Air Base commander,” said Kato. “As I stand up high, I am surprised to see so many people gathered together here. We have been enduring a lot of restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic and all events in Japan have been cancelled. Amidst the challenging circumstance, I appreciate Yokota Air Base made a decision to hold the festival today. I must emphasize COVID-19 preventive measures including mask-wearing, while enjoying the community event.”



Approximately 6,000 attendees from the off-base community were able to view the blooming of cherry blossoms, watch street performances and enjoy live entertainment alongside members of Yokota.



Musical acts included performances by the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia.



Tech. Sgt. Robert Browning, Band of the Pacific percussionist, said his team gives it their all when performing, and the Japanese community response to their performances is second to none.



“I hope they can remember the great music they had on base and see a little bit of our life, how we live, and what we do for the community,” said Browning. “We hope they can walk away with a better understanding of why we’re here and what we do.”



This event marks the first Sakura Festival the base has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is one way the base hopes to enhance the U.S. and Japanese relationship this year.



“Keeping those alliances and bonds strong with our Japanese partners has never been more important,” said Gaulin. “We’re huge allies and it’s important to make sure we’re there for each other. Any time we gather together, whether we work together community to community or military to military, we’re making sure we maintain that credible deterrent posture to make sure we have a free and open Indo-Pacific.”