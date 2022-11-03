PCU Fort Lauderdale Meritoriously Advances Sailors aboard Ship for the First Time

PASCAGOULA, MS – Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo meritoriously advanced two Sailors, Damage Controlman (DC1) 1st Class Alex Stapleton and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Ira Littlejohn, through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP), aboard the ship for the first time, Mar. 11.



The intent of MAP is to select the most qualified Sailors to advance to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles.



“It was a surreal moment, something I didn’t see coming,” said Stapleton.

Deckplate leaders observing Sailors daily know them best. Through MAP, the Navy gives those leaders a voice in the advancement process by allowing commands to move up their most deserving Sailors twice each year, aligned with the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement exam cycles.



“When the CPO Mess recommended DC2 Stapleton and ABFAN Littlejohn for consideration to be MAP’d to DC1 and ABF3 it was an immediate yes,” said Quaresimo. “They were both performing at a level higher than their current paygrade. It was time to match their chevrons to the job they were doing.”



MAP authorizes CO’s to advance eligible personnel in paygrades E-5 and below to the next higher paygrade. The program is intended to give CO’s the opportunity to recognize their best Sailors by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility. The program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented Sailors.



“I love being able to MAP Sailors,” Quaresimo said. “I see what they do every day and I know who is ready to assume the duties and responsibilities of the next rank. I wish I had more quotas as I have other very deserving Sailors ready today.”



Quotas are allocated to commands based on billets authorized in paygrades E-3 through E-5. Quotas are assigned to some commands as well as to the Designated Echelon II/Budget Submitting Office commands for distribution to any eligible sailor within their domain.



“I would like to thank my chain of command for electing me for the MAP and seeing what I am capable of doing,” Stapleton said. “Secondly, I would like thank my family from my first ship,, Chief Damage Controlman (DCC) Lattrell Bellinger, DCC Brandon Jay, DC1 Asja Jennings, and DC2 Jonathan Hill for never stop believing in me and helping me with my career. Lastly would be Stacy Crowder for listening to me through the hard nights and pushing me to be a better person. Thank you all!”



Promoting Sailors through MAP allows the Fort Lauderdale to enhance their deckplate leadership within the crew leading up to the ship’s sail away and commissioning later this year.



“For anyone looking to get MAP’d, that shouldn’t be their only goal,” said Stapleton. “Working hard and staying motivated be help you get noticed. We have a great command where these traits do get recognized. Stay with it. That’s what I did. Never give up and eventually you will get recognized for how valuable you really are to your shipmates and your command.”



ABF3 Littlejohn continues to do the things that allowed him to be meritoriously advanced by assisting the USS Arlington (LPD 24) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.



