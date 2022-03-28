Mark Wahlberg to Help the Exchange Celebrate Second Anniversary of ‘Chief Chat’

Photo By Marisa Conner | Join Mark Wahlberg as he celebrates the second anniversary of the Army & Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Join Mark Wahlberg as he celebrates the second anniversary of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's “Chief Chat”! Tune in on March 30 at 12:30 p.m. Central to watch the Hollywood superstar’s appearance on the Exchange’s award-winning broadcast. More than 160 actors, athletes, musicians, military leaders and other celebrities have connected with military fans through “Chief Chat” since it debuted. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Hollywood superstar and fan favorite Mark Wahlberg is returning to “Chief Chat” to help celebrate the second anniversary of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning Facebook live broadcast.



Hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, “Chief Chat” connects celebrities, military leaders, musicians, athletes, authors and more to the Exchange’s military-exclusive audience.



“We began ‘Chief Chat’ early on during the COVID-19 pandemic as a morale boost for our troops and families,” Osby said. “Now, more than 165 episodes later, the Exchange is still bringing that special connection to the military community and letting them interact with their favorite stars.”



Wahlberg, a stalwart supporter of the military, is returning for his third appearance on Wednesday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m. Central. Fans can tune at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange to watch live and leave comments.



Since 2020, the Exchange’s “Chief Chat” episodes have been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Facebook, reaching nearly 5 million people. “Chief Chat” has hosted Matthew McConaughey, Garth Brooks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mario Lopez, Tom Selleck, Mayim Bialik, Mark Cuban, Brian McKnight, Gary Sinise, Channing Tatum, Gene Simmons and other actors, musicians, athletes, military leaders and war heroes. Viewers can catch up on past episodes on Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.



In addition to Wahlberg, other guests joining “Chief Chat” during the anniversary month include:



• “Moving with the Military” host and military spouse Maria Reed on Tuesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. Central

• Author James Rollins (“Kingdom of Bones”) on Thursday, April 14 at 11 a.m. Central

• Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) on Thursday, April 21 at 11 a.m. Central

• Talk show host and author Jenna Bush Hager (“Everything Beautiful in its Time”) on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. Central



“The guests I’ve talked to on ‘Chief Chat’ all express a deep gratitude for our Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and military families,” Osby said. “They may be big celebrities, but they’re always quick to point out that our military members are the real superstars.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



