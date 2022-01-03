404th Army Field Support Brigade supports America’s First Corps west of the International Date Line

Photo By Capt. Pedro Lugo | Col. John C. Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander (center), Col. Erik...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Pedro Lugo | Col. John C. Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander (center), Col. Erik C. Johnson, 402nd AFSB commander (left), and Lt. Col. Emily S. Poole, 404th AFSB executive officer (right), discuss strategic level sustainment in support of America’s First Corps, at Santa Rita, Guam, March 1, 2022. Members of the 404th AFSB and I Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training exercise that enhanced readiness, showcased joint interoperability and exercised distributed mission command in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Credit: Spc. Karleshia Gater) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Pedro Lugo, I Corps Public Affairs



SANTA RITA, Guam—With operations and exercises in support of Pacific Pathways underway, the 404th Army Field Support Brigade, Corps Logistics Support Element is busy experimenting with new ways of delivering strategic level sustainment to America’s First Corps west of the international date line.



The Indo-Pacific region stretches from the U.S. Pacific coastline to the Indian Ocean and is home to more than half of the human population, nearly two-thirds of the world’s economy, and seven of the largest militaries. More members of the U.S. military are based in the region than any other location outside the United States.



As the U.S. Army Pacific Command’s operational headquarters for the Indo-Pacific, I Corps maintains an enduring presence west of the IDL, expanding engagement in the region and strengthening relationships with partners and allies. Logistical support to this initiative is critical.“One key to successful logistics west of the IDL is to establish a responsive distribution and supply network to reduce transit time between the point of supply and point of need,” said Col. John C. Rotante, 404th AFSB CLSE commander. “Doing so increases flexibility and extends the operational reach and endurance of units operating in the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility.”



The 404th AFSB is operationally aligned to I Corps and deploys a tailorable CLSE in support of the Corps during training and large scale combat operations. The CLSE's mission during Pacific Pathways is to integrate Army Materiel Command’s capabilities and assets to support I Corps and down-trace units operating within the Indo-Pacific region.



The 404th CLSE serves as the link between I Corps and the AMC enterprise, in theater and within the United States. This involves the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, establishing base life support and other contracted support capabilities. In addition, the CLSE leverages the Life Cycle Management commands, which include the Communications-Electronics Command, Tank-Automotive and Armament Command, Army Aviation and Missile Command, and Joint Munitions Command, to enhance I Corps' readiness through logistics assistance and field service representatives.



LARs provide subject matter expertise for over-the-shoulder training and support to build capability in the Soldier skill sets on specific equipment. The FSRs provide hands-on repair capability for equipment still under warranty through the program office.



The 404th CLSE provides subject matter expertise on Army Prepositioned Stocks operations. As the organic headquarters of AFSBn-CHS (the Battalion with custodial responsibility for APS-3), the CLSE provides unique insight of the APS-3 (Afloat) capability and deploys an Equipment Configuration Handoff Area team to issue equipment to a gaining tactical unit. This capability is currently being employed in support of 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division's bilateral operations in the Philippines.



“The 404th AFSB’s CLSE serves as a single point of entry to the AMC enterprise for America’s First Corps,” said Rotante.



“As a member of the Army’s contribution to the DoD sustainment enterprise, the CLSE also facilitates access to critical logistics capabilities located on Guam. The theater AFSB managed repair parts (CL IX) push packages located at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada and the Defense Logistics Agency, Guam. The CLSE also provides the I Corps commander an AMC common operating picture across the Pacific, demonstrating enterprise and strategic capability in the region."



"Capturing these capabilities creates options that can be leveraged to drive readiness and extend the operational reach for America’s First Corps.”