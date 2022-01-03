Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    404th Army Field Support Brigade supports America’s First Corps west of the International Date Line

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Pedro Lugo 

    I Corps

    Col. John C. Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander (center), Col. Erik C. Johnson, 402nd AFSB commander (left), and Lt. Col. Emily S. Poole, 404th AFSB executive officer (right), discuss strategic level sustainment in support of America’s First Corps, at Santa Rita, Guam, March 1, 2022. Members of the 404th AFSB and I Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training exercise that enhanced readiness, showcased joint interoperability and exercised distributed mission command in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Credit: Spc. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:03
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    #readiness #innovation #experimentation #Pacific #ICorps #logistics

