404th Army Field Support Brigade supports America’s First Corps west of the International Date Line

Col. John C. Rotante, 404th Army Field Support Brigade commander (center), Col. Erik C. Johnson, 402nd AFSB commander (left), and Lt. Col. Emily S. Poole, 404th AFSB executive officer (right), discuss strategic level sustainment in support of America’s First Corps, at Santa Rita, Guam, March 1, 2022. Members of the 404th AFSB and I Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training exercise that enhanced readiness, showcased joint interoperability and exercised distributed mission command in the Indo-Pacific. (Photo Credit: Spc. Karleshia Gater)

