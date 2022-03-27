Frank Cable Arrives in Sydney

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrived in Sydney, as part of a scheduled port visit in the Indo-Pacific region, March 27.



Frank Cable and her crew of nearly 500 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners recently departed the city of Brisbane where the crew worked alongside their Australian Defence Force counterparts in support of Operation Flood Assist cleanup efforts.



“Australia is a beautiful country, with wonderful people,” said Capt. Albert Alarcon, USS Frank Cable's commanding officer. “Our crew has enjoyed the unique opportunity to experience its rich culture and history, and we are very excited to visit Sydney. We look forward to working closely with the members of the Sydney community and with our Royal Australian Navy counterparts to reinforce the strong relationship between our countries, while collectively maintaining a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”



This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity (LMA) responsibilities to her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021. The tender designated LMA provides intermediate-level maintenance of ships; including logistics, weapons, health services, and repair support to four submarines forward-deployed to the island of Guam, as well as rotational deployers.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

