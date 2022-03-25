Continuous Process Improvement Fair beneficial to all at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | At the Continuous Process Improvement Fair held at Naval Medicine Readiness Training...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | At the Continuous Process Improvement Fair held at Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, the collective efforts of six projects showcased a wide range of compelling and creative ideas to enhance patient support and empower staff members. The projects also presented difficult choices to pick just one as an overall winner by command leadership and all those in attendance. “This is really incredibly important and vital in regards to our patient safety and process improvement. Choosing the overall winner was hard,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. The winners were announced March 25, 2022. Placing first overall was “Utilization of QFlow to Complete COVID Testing,” by Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood and Lt. Caitlynn Barcheski; second place went to “Saving Supply-vate Ryan,” by Lt. Jason Balazs and Hospitalman Amy Crockett; with third place going to “Reduced Dose CT Stone Protocol,” by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sonny Soriano (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

There was innovation, initiative and invention on display.



With insight, information, and intelligence shared.



At the Continuous Process Improvement Fair held at Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, the collective efforts of six projects showcased a wide range of compelling and creative ideas to enhance patient support and empower staff members.



The projects also presented difficult choices to pick just one as an overall winner by command leadership and all those in attendance.



“This is really incredibly important and vital in regards to our patient safety and process improvement. Choosing the overall winner was hard,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



The winners were announced March 25, 2022. Placing first overall was “Utilization of QFlow to Complete COVID Testing,” by Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood and Lt. Caitlynn Barcheski; second place went to “Saving Supply-vate Ryan,” by Lt. Jason Balazs and Hospitalman Amy Crockett; with third place going to “Reduced Dose CT Stone Protocol,” by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sonny Soriano.



“All of these projects presented here are just fantastic. They are all proof that some of the best ideas for improvement don’t originate at the executive level but from deckplate leadership and those who actually make it happen on a daily basis,” remarked Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, NHB/ NMRTC Bremerton executive officer.



Honorable mention went to “Increase Weight Loss Pre-Op to Improve Post-Op Outcomes in Bariatric Patients,” by Lt. Lorna Brown; “Long Term Opioid Therapy Clinic Implementation,” by Lt Heather Walmer, presented by presented by Ms. Shari Neal and Ms. Tracy Atkinson; and “Pharmacy Outpatient Fall Events,” by Ms. Catherine Udasco-Dunn.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Shingmei Chang, NHB Process Improvement Sciences Lead, the ‘Continuous Process Improvement’ concept is based upon the DHA Ready Reliable Care principle, which is focused on reducing unwarranted variation across the system, eliminating waste, and lowering costs.



“NMRTC Bremerton benefits from CPI when every member can be a problem solver capable of leveraging improvement science,” said Chang, noting that CPI initiatives may include such ideas as implementing leading clinical improvements; developing strategic clinical partnerships; and improving and refining administrative and support processes.



“The CPI fair was held to recognize initiatives that improve NMRTC Bremerton and promote a culture of learning, sharing, and continuous improvement,” Chang added.



The benefits derived from the fair are numerous.



“Everyone benefits from an event like this,” explained Chang. “Hospital beneficiaries benefit from the positive impacts of these CPI projects in terms of better care access, improved patient safety, and improved quality of care. Our staff benefit when wastes are reduced and workflow becomes safer and more efficient. It is also critical to empower our personnel at every rank and position to step forth with innovative and creative ideas to make things better. Lastly, the command as a whole benefits when our patients and staff are satisfied with their care and their work process.



Along with the static display poster board set up on the command’s quarterdeck, the fair this year also went virtual which enabled staff at the branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, Naval Station Everett and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to participate and vote.



“We have had 34 people vote in person and 61 people voted virtually this year on the six projects on display, March 15-18, 2022,” Chang said. “It was truly motivating and energizing to see the commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief show interest and support for staff efforts in making changes. The submissions were all predicated on making a measurable impact, sustainable benefit on either clinical or administrative practices and helped contribute to a culture of patient safety and high reliability.”