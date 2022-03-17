Continuous Process Improvement Fair beneficial to all at NMRTC Bremerton

At the Continuous Process Improvement Fair held at Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, the collective efforts of six projects showcased a wide range of compelling and creative ideas to enhance patient support and empower staff members. The projects also presented difficult choices to pick just one as an overall winner by command leadership and all those in attendance. “This is really incredibly important and vital in regards to our patient safety and process improvement. Choosing the overall winner was hard,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton. The winners were announced March 25, 2022. Placing first overall was “Utilization of QFlow to Complete COVID Testing,” by Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood and Lt. Caitlynn Barcheski; second place went to “Saving Supply-vate Ryan,” by Lt. Jason Balazs and Hospitalman Amy Crockett; with third place going to “Reduced Dose CT Stone Protocol,” by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sonny Soriano (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

