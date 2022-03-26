US Naval Community College Extends Deadline for Military Studies, Nuclear Engineering Technology

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | 220326-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Mar. 26, 2022) - The United States Naval Community...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | 220326-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Mar. 26, 2022) - The United States Naval Community College extends its deadline for application into the Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs from Mar. 27 to Apr. 17, 2022. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. This graphic was created using shapes, text, and a graphic logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College extended the deadline for applications to the associate of arts in Military Studies and the associate of science in Nuclear Engineering Technology programs to Apr. 17, 2022.



This gives more opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists to apply to one of these two degree programs.



“We want to ensure the maximum opportunity for application into these programs while still having the time to review applicants for eligibility into the program, receiving command approval, and enrolling into the partner institution,” said USNCC’s director of enrollment Alphonso Garrett. “Through ongoing discussions with our partner institutions, we have developed a process to shorten that timeline to enrollment, which means there is more opportunity for Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to apply for one of these two programs.”



Those that applied to either degree program by the original deadline of Mar. 27, 2022, will have their applications reviewed and a decision made by Apr. 17. Those that apply between Mar. 27 and Apr. 17 will have their applications reviewed and a decision made in May.



“We anticipate that some applicants may not be able to commit to enrolling in June due to operational tempo and life commitments,” said Garrett. “We still want to provide the opportunity to service members that may be ready to start their journey of lifelong learning.”



This means that the decision-making process would be a rolling process until all of the available seats are filled with eligible and approved candidates.



“The last thing we want is to have an opportunity for a deserving service member seeking a naval relevant education to go unfulfilled,” said Sgt. Maj. Mike Hensley, USNCC’s command senior enlisted leader. “These educational opportunities support the warfighting capability and operational readiness our naval forces need to maintain a competitive edge over our potential adversaries.”



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application for the Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in June 2022.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.