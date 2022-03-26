Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Application Deadline Extended for Military Studies; Nuclear Engineering Technology

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220326-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Mar. 26, 2022) - The United States Naval Community College extends its deadline for application into the Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs from Mar. 27 to Apr. 17, 2022. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. This graphic was created using shapes, text, and a graphic logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Application Deadline Extended for Military Studies; Nuclear Engineering Technology, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Naval Community College Extends Deadline for Military Studies, Nuclear Engineering Technology

    Deadline
    Extension
    Navy
    Education
    USNCC

