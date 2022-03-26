USNCC Application Deadline Extended for Military Studies; Nuclear Engineering Technology

220326-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. (Mar. 26, 2022) - The United States Naval Community College extends its deadline for application into the Military Studies and Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree programs from Mar. 27 to Apr. 17, 2022. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. This graphic was created using shapes, text, and a graphic logo. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

