Drug Take Back, April 30: Time for a medicine cabinet spring clean

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Army Substance Abuse Program will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Army Substance Abuse Program will take any unneeded medication for safe disposal at their office, Bldg. 556, 344 Heard Avenue on Schofield Barracks, across from Martinez Gym.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The annual Drug Take Bake Day is a great reminder for the civilian and military populations to take a good look not just in one's medicine cabinet, but in kitchen drawers and bedroom dressers, or even car glove compartments - anyplace that forgotten prescriptions might be hiding - and turn them in safely.

There’s another important reason to take a close look at the fine print on medication labels that have been around for a while.

Not only can others get ahold of dangerous substances, but there’s a chance that a medication might be used improperly by the very person it was prescribed to in the first place.

For active-duty service members, this danger is especially acute – certain categories of medicine have an expiration date for being authorized to be taken by a service member.

The following items will be accepted:

• Expired or unwanted prescription medications

• Over-the-counter medicines (cough, pain relievers, etc.)

• Vitamins/Nutritional supplements

• Inhalers/Nasal sprays

• Creams/Ointments

• Pet Medicines

• Controlled and Non-Controlled Substances

• Vapes (No batteries)

Additional drop off locations on Oahu include:

• Fire Station 18 Kailua - parking lot 211 Kuulei Road, Kailua, HI

• Hawaii State Capitol - Beretania Street drive-thru 415 S. Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI

• Pearl City Police Station - parking lot 1100 Waimano Home Rd., Pearl City, HI

• Kahala Mall - parking lot near corner of Kilauea and Waialae Avenues, 4211 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Drug Take Back Day is a collaborative effort of Drug Enforcement Administration, Army Substance Abuse Program, Military Police and the Commander’s Ready & Resilient Council.