The Army Substance Abuse Program will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7109893
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-WK601-001
|Resolution:
|1200x638
|Size:
|58.96 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drug Take Back, April 30: Time for a medicine cabinet spring clean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Drug Take Back, April 30: Time for a medicine cabinet spring clean
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT