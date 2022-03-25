Navy Recruiting Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) held a change of command ceremony March 25.



Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker relieved Rear Adm. Dennis Velez as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



During his tour, Velez was responsible for 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups across the United States and its territories, and more than 70,000 active and reserve Sailors were brought into the Navy. He also oversaw 41 policy changes that increased accessions by nearly 14,000 Sailors.



Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell presided over the ceremony.



“Despite incredible hurdles, Dennis and his team redefined and in many ways rebranded the cultural norms of how we recruit in the Navy,” said Nowell. “Amidst the extraordinary challenges presented by the pandemic, Dennis you and your team prevailed.”



Velez will go on to become Commander of the GEORGE H.W. BUSH Strike Group.



“As I relinquish command, I know I leave the entire Navy recruiting team in very capable hands,” said Velez. “Rear Admiral Lex Walker is one of the Navy’s best, with the right background and skills to lead this command on its continued path of excellence in support of America’s Navy.”



Walker was previously the commanding officer of Surface Warfare Schools Command and Surface Warfare Officers School.



“Now while I hate to see Dennis go, the good news is that as CNP, I really am the Navy’s head detailer,” said Nowell. “I got to cherry pick another hero and former shipmate to roll into what Dennis says is the best, and I would say on most days, the hardest one star job in the Navy.”



Walker said he is eager to take on the position of Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



“As you get to know my family and me, you will learn that we are passionate and care deeply about our Navy and our country,” said Walker. “Although my time on deck has been brief, I can already see that all of you are passionate too, which is evidenced by your past efforts and your dogged determination to meet mission throughout the pandemic into today.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



