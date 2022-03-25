165th Airlift Wing Guardsmen Demobilize After Coronavirus Response Team Activation

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood | Thirty 165th Airlift Wing Airmen from our Coronavirus Response Task Force demobilized...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood | Thirty 165th Airlift Wing Airmen from our Coronavirus Response Task Force demobilized on March 18, 2022 after serving more than 60 days spread out across the state of Georgia. These multi-capable Airmen, all from different career fields from our wing as well as our geographically separated units, the 117th Air Control Squadron and 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron, were spread out among 15 COVID testing sites and 11 hospitals. Airmen were tasked to help nurses with basic patient care, patient transport, hospital security and other administrative positions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood) see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga.– More than thirty Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, demobilized on March 18, 2022 at the 165th Airlift Wing after volunteering to serve on the Georgia Coronavirus Response Task Force.



These multi-capable Airmen, from a variety of career fields have served more than 60 days spread out across 15 COVID testing sites and 11 hospitals throughout the state of Georgia and are a mix of members from the wing or one of its geographically separated units. the 117th Air Control Squadron, located at Hunter Army Airfield or the 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron located in Brunswick, Georgia.



“As a guardsman, in the back of your mind you always know that you may be called upon for any number of situations that support the community," said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert S. Noren, 165th AW commander, "Just over two years ago a global pandemic was one of the least likely scenarios we expected, but our Airmen have adapted to the challenges and have proven their resiliency throughout the COVID-19 mission.”



The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, called on the 165th Airlift Wing in March of 2020 to provide a wide range of support to the residents of Georgia where the 165th AW provided medical support teams, support at testing sites and assistance in public health call centers. In April 2020, more Airmen were called upon to disinfect government buildings and senior living facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



“The skillsets our Airmen have showcased highlights their commitment to the minuteman ethos of “Always Ready, Always There” and I am proud of the support our people provided to the front-line workers to help alleviate the strain the pandemic had on our healthcare system,” said Noren.



Over the last 24 months, the 165th Airlift Wing activated over 200 Guardsmen total who were on teams that cleaned approximately 19,559 rooms at 248 facilities, administered 22,272 COVID-19 tests and 220,515 COVID-19 vaccinations across the state of Georgia.



One of these Airmen, Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Jarvis, a medic from the 117th Air Control Squadron, Hunter Army Airfield, said she was on the initial Coronavirus Response Task Force in March of 2020 and said that remaining flexible at all times was the key to success during this pandemic.



“We never knew what to expect going into each shift but we just did our best and helped wherever we could,” said Jarvis.



Senior Airman Jessie Adams, a cyber-security specialist with the 165th Communications Flight, who has been in the Georgia Air National Guard for three years, said he came back from cyber security technical training in 2021 and he was shortly after activated in support of COVID-19 vaccination roll out around the state and was activated again during the rise of local COVID-19 cases to augment at a hospital in December 2021.



Adams said this was his third time being activated as a member of the Coronavirus Response Task Force, which totals to 12 months combined of service on the task force.



After two years of historical activations by Georgia Guardsmen, these two Airmen reflected on their time serving in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and both agreed that it was a humbling experience that they will never forget.



“Serving out in the community during the pandemic made me realize how much is actually required of nurses to care for patients and just how stretched hospital staff have been throughout this time,” said Adams, ”Even though our tasks sometimes seemed like very small things, they made a big difference for the nurses and it felt good to be a part of it.”



“As this tasking comes to an end, it feels great to know I made a difference in my community as well as the specific individuals I met along the way,” said Jarvis, “This experience has confirmed the overall reason I decided to serve in the Air National Guard and it feels absolutely outstanding to have been a part of it.”