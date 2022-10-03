NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people hear the stories of their father, grandfathers, or uncles serving in historical wars and battles growing up. U.S. Marine Corps retired Col. Russell Smith has many past relatives who served in the military before him, instilling him with a sense of service. His life began in Okinawa, Japan where his father served in the U.S. Air Force. Shortly after his father retired they moved back to New Hampshire where he was raised. After high school, Smith attended a preparatory school for a year before acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy. During his time at the academy, Smith observed different options for Navy and Marine Corps military occupational specialties upon completion of the academy. He chose a Marine Corps aviation contract and after graduating from the Naval Academy he headed to The Basic School (TBS) for his next training assignment. Two things that stuck out to Smith at the Academy were the professionalism of the Marines and how much he enjoyed the Marine Corps lifestyle and mindset.



“I was having so much fun at TBS being an infantryman, I switched and turned in my Marine Corps Air contract and became a Marine Corps Infantryman Officer, an 0302.” Smith said, “I didn’t quite get that professionalism from all the Naval officers that I met, but I did get that from every Marine officer I met. I decided that was something I wanted to be a part of. That was the team I was looking to join.“



Smith observed that the TBS Commanding Officer carried himself with an enthusiastic attitude and professional demeanor of a U.S. Marine in all environments and situations at all times. As Smith learned many different warfighting tactics, techniques, and weaponry used by the Marine Corps during TBS, it changed the direction of his military career from aviation to infantry.



“That’s what caused me to commission in the United States Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant when I graduated TBS. I liked getting to shoot things, blow things up, get dirty in the field.” Smith said. “I loved all of that fun stuff. It carried on to my first duty station, a new unit with fast, large armored vehicles and mounted weapons systems. All of the equipment and Marines constantly had to be tested, and I continued to enjoy it.”



The beginning of 2nd Lieutenant Smith's career as an infantry officer started at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune with the 2nd Light Armored Vehicle Battalion. Over the years Smith’s career progressed into tours as an operations officer, Company Commander, Battalion Commander, Battalion Executive Commander, and a Commanding Officer for various infantry installations during his service. He would serve with all four infantry divisions as an officer of the United States Marine Corps all over the globe. During his tenure, Smith developed a strong sense of camaraderie and esprit de corps amongst his Marines. With teamwork, trust, and confidence Smith led Marines through obstacles and adapted to uncomfortable circumstances to ensure responsibility for the discipline, morale, and welfare of his unit’s Marines. Through blood, sweat, tears, and misery, they still cracked jokes and motivated each other to accomplish any mission assigned to them.



“If you give the Marines a mission, and trust them independently to accomplish it without getting in their way but provide the left and right lateral limits, they will take care of you.” said Smith.



After 30 years of dedicated service, Colonel Smith received his last orders to Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, as Chief of Staff for Operations, Planning, and Training (G-3/5/7). After his retirement, he became the Deputy of G-3/5/7 and continues to serve that position today.



“I decided I was still having fun being relevant, still getting to serve with the young Marines, you know I don't have to run as much, and I get to wear civilian clothes. However, I still get to serve young Marines and they make me smile all the time.” Smith stated, “So I still feel like I'm contributing to the Corps. That’s why I do what I do.” Smith continued “Each generation has their own thing they're looking for to come in and I think that's where leaders need to take a look and see. The Marine Corps is undergoing a significant transformation, and it's not just the individual transformation of the Marine, it is the Marine Corps adapting for the future.”



The future of the U.S. Marine Corps is evolving to modern society through Talent Management 2030, forthcoming changes that enable Marines to use and expand their talents and skill sets to reach the Marine Corps’ full warfighting potential.



“I served 30 years in the Corps, and I know that not everyone can serve 30 years and the Marine Corps is not for everybody. There are Marines with many goals in life and the Marine Corps is a stepping stone to get there.”

