Bull Creek Boat Ramp closing for repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2022) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Bull Creek Boat Ramp for repairs April 4-8, 2022, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Gallatin, Tennessee.



Park Ranger Britt Dillard, natural resources specialist at Old Hickory Lake, said facility maintenance personnel are going to be working to patch holes in the ramp.



Dillard recommends boaters utilize other nearby boat ramps to access the lake during the closure. He suggests using Martha Gallatin Access Area and Laguardo Recreation Area.



“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we work to make the necessary repairs at this location,” Dillard said.



