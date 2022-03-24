Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Creek Boat Ramp closing for repairs

    Bull Creek Boat Ramp closing for repairs

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Bull Creek Boat Ramp...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2022) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closing Bull Creek Boat Ramp for repairs April 4-8, 2022, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Gallatin, Tennessee.

    Park Ranger Britt Dillard, natural resources specialist at Old Hickory Lake, said facility maintenance personnel are going to be working to patch holes in the ramp.

    Dillard recommends boaters utilize other nearby boat ramps to access the lake during the closure. He suggests using Martha Gallatin Access Area and Laguardo Recreation Area.

    “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we work to make the necessary repairs at this location,” Dillard said.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 17:45
    Story ID: 417128
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Creek Boat Ramp closing for repairs, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Bull Creek Boat Ramp closing for repairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Gallatin
    Old Hickory Lake
    Bull Creek Boat Ramp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT