The Marine Corps Receives its First Mobile, Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Chargers

Last year, the Marine Corps acquired 21 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and distributed them among 14 installations to continue modernization of the Marine Corps through energy savings and implementation of emerging technology on installations.



The chargers help to implement the January 27, 2021 executive order, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, which directed the development of a national plan mandating all federal fleets acquire clean and zero emission vehicles by 2035. This directive generated derivative requirements for charging infrastructure among Marine Corps installations.



On November 8, 2021, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) 29 Palms was the first Marine Corps installation to receive the first two Beam EV ARC 2020 chargers for their government fleet and Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico received its first two EV chargers on December 16, 2021.



“We are excited to have the Beam chargers on Quantico for the means of having the capability to support electric vehicles,” said Master Gunnery Sergeant Ramiro Quintero, transportation branch chief at MCB Quantico. “Knowing that we’re able to support the [EV] effort is enough for the mission and for what we do and how we support that aboard the base.”



Obtaining electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, is crucial to executing the order. However, there are several challenges to installing permanent EVSE due to numerous requirements, such as identifying locations to put the chargers, conducting land surveys to assess environmental concerns and digging to lay electrical work.



To overcome these challenges, the Marine Corps selected the Beam EV ARC 2020, a non-permanent charging station that is solar-powered and can be moved to various locations based on the needs of the installation. They also have the ability to connect to auxiliary equipment that enables backup power generation during an outage or power mobile health clinics.



“The main benefit of this particular system is that it is mobile, so it doesn't require the lengthy timing associated with installation, such as the preparatory work of trenching, modifying power distribution boxes and tying into the grid that would be required of a traditional in-the-ground electric vehicle supply equipment,” said James Gough, transportation services director and G4 branch chief at Headquarters Marine Corps.



“We are putting the supply equipment in first because we need the support infrastructure in place before we provide the vehicles,” said Mr. Gough. “This effort will save us significant infrastructure and installation costs associated with the charging equipment itself.”



Across Marine Corps installations there are 118 permanent charging ports, with 109 of those belonging to Marine Corps Installations West (MCIWEST) and nine to Marine Corps Installations National Capitol Region (MCINCR). To support the Marine Corps’ conversion to electric vehicles by 2027, the Beam EV chargers will supplement the traditional chargers while permanent infrastructure is installed. MCIWEST will receive seven Beam EV chargers, MCINCR will receive four, Marine Corps Installations East will receive eight and Marine Corps Installations Pacific will receive two.

