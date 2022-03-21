U.S. Navy’s Air Boss Visits USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

ATLANTIC OCEAN —Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, visited the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) at sea, March 21, 2022.



During his visit, Whitesell received a tour of the ship, and was briefed on several unique systems and equipment, including the state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), Ford’s unique flight deck design, and an update on the status of the ship’s advanced weapons elevators (AWE).



“It was a privilege to showcase our first-in-class warship and our crew to Vice Adm. Whitesell while we are operating at sea,” said Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer. “I am immensely proud of this crew. The ownership and dedication they have shown over the last couple of months, putting in the work and getting us out of the shipyard on time has been instrumental in our ability to execute the mission.”



Whitesell took the opportunity to recognize Sailors for their hard work and dedication during his tour. He met with six senior and junior Sailors who embody the ship’s motto of undeniable excellence and absolute ownership.



One of those Sailors, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Louis Zanelotti, from Owings Maryland, was recognized by his leading chief petty officer, Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Christine Tyler, for his skill, knowledge and dedication in the workplace.



“Zanelotti is a go-to Sailor within the work center, his motivation and drive to succeed has been critical to the work centers corrective and maintenance actions,” said Tyler. “The advanced arresting gear work center would not operate like a well-oiled machine without him as a member of our team.”



Whitesell’s tour culminated with an office call with Lanzilotta, following a demonstration of Ford-class AWEs and a run of Lower Stage Weapons Elevator 1 with inert ordnance.



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the first of the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers and represents the first major design investment in aircraft carriers since the 1960s. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment.

