Commander, Naval Air Forces visits USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, salutes rainbow sideboys as he arrives aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 21, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

