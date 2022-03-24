Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Courtesy Photo | NEX and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEX and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX and MCX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com April 3 – May 7. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Once again, NEX and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX and MCX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com April 3 – May 7.



The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store purchase from May 1 - 7. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.



Customers can also purchase the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com. Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon for any online purchase made May 1 - 10. Some exclusions apply.



In 2021, NMCRS assisted over 34,800 clients with $29.5 million in assistance. NMCRS offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.



As one NMCRS client commented, “I never imagined I would need help when I donated in the past, but I’m so thankful to have NMCRS.”



Since 2011, NEX and MCX patrons have donated over $4.5 million to NMCRS.