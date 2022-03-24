Once again, NEX and Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) customers can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX and MCX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com April 3 – May 7.
The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store purchase from May 1 - 7. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply.
Customers can also purchase the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com. Once purchased, customers will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon for any online purchase made May 1 - 10. Some exclusions apply.
In 2021, NMCRS assisted over 34,800 clients with $29.5 million in assistance. NMCRS offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.
As one NMCRS client commented, “I never imagined I would need help when I donated in the past, but I’m so thankful to have NMCRS.”
Since 2011, NEX and MCX patrons have donated over $4.5 million to NMCRS.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 10:11
|Story ID:
|417075
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers can support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS
