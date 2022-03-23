March 14, 2022, Vandenberg Space Force Base hosted the Air War College for a tour of Space Launch Complex 6, alongside other operations buildings on base.



In this iteration of the class, there were 25 members, including officers from 21 different nations. U.S. Space Force Capt. James Pyles was the lead guide for their visit to Vandenberg.



“The specific purpose of the visit to Vandenberg was to gain familiarization with combined space operations,” Pyles said. “It helps gain understanding of current challenges, concerns, and opportunities.”



The AWC’s vision is to be the foremost college for air, space, and cyberspace education, and their mission is to prepare senior officers to lead in a multitude of capacities including joint military operations, interagency operations, and multinational environments.



The individuals that take the AWC courses include officers from any U.S. military service, civilian employees of federal government agencies, and other officers from around the globe.



“Some nations represented were current Combined Space Operations Center floor members, current partners on various agreements and programs, prospective space partners, and others,” Pyles said.



The War Department established The Air War College (AWC) in 1946 in what is now called Maxwell Air Force Base. The AWC has operated continuously since then, except for a six-month period of time during the Korean conflict.



Having foreign officers attend the course strengthens strategic U.S. partnerships with allies around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 19:13 Story ID: 417041 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE , CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officers from Around the Globe Visit Vandenberg, Tour SLC-6, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.