South Carolina National Guard announces selection of director of joint staff

Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina National Guard announces the selection of U.S. Army Col. Robin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The South Carolina National Guard announces the selection of U.S. Army Col. Robin Stilwell as the director of joint staff, effective March 15, 2022. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard announces the selection of U.S. Army Col. Robin Stilwell as the director of joint staff, effective March 15, 2022. Stilwell will also be promoted to brigadier general with the selection of the new position.



As the director of joint staff, Stilwell will oversee and direct the administration of all South Carolina National Guard joint staff programs supporting South Carolina domestic response and homeland defense contingency operations. This includes the rapid reaction force, counterdrug operations, civil support teams, expeditionary medical support, and explosive ordinance disposal.



“I am grateful for this opportunity for continued service to the state and nation.” said Stilwell.



Prior to his selection, Stilwell served as the deputy chief of staff-forward, Army Central Command, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Stilwell joined the South Carolina National Guard in 1991 and has held numerous positions within the organization to include battalion commander of the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion and brigade commander of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. He has earned a Combat Infantryman Badge and Bronze Star during a combat tour in Afghanistan.



“Col. Rob Stilwell is a true professional who has proven his ability to handle challenging assignments,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Recent years have shown the relevance of the South Carolina National Guard. From the COVID-19 response efforts to State Partnership Program engagements, and the many missions in between, the ability of the organization to successfully meet the demand would not be possible without the joint staff coordinating and implementing efforts. I look forward to seeing the value he will add as the director of joint staff.”



The official promotion ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined. Stilwell currently resides in Greer, South Carolina.