Marine Lieutenant Colonel Visits Navy Hospital Ship in Norfolk to Express his Gratitude

220211-N-AC165-0001 - NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 11, 2022) – Lt. Col. Andrew Turner visited the mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), with family, friends, and colleagues, to give thanks for the comfort he received 19 years ago from the medical staff who painstakingly cared for the injuries he sustained during a helicopter crash in Iraq.



Sharing this tour with family, friends, and colleagues only seemed appropriate, especially considering that those in attendance have served or currently serve in the military, Turner said. “This experience was uniquely special because I had my wife at my side to share in the moment. But more importantly, experiencing the ship as a visitor instead of as a patient, I was able to witness firsthand the depth and breadth of Comfort’s medical capability and readiness – Totally impressive.”



“I will be forever grateful that the Comfort and her medical team were there to answer the call when I needed both the comfort and the care.”



In Feb. 2003, then, 1st Lt. Turner, assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, where he served as the Adjutant, Current Operations Officer, Future Operations Officer, and Weapons and Tactics Instructor, deployed with the HMLA-169 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I (OIF I). One month into Turner’s deployment, he suffered a broken ankle, a concussion, and other cuts and bruises when the Huey gunship helicopter he was co-piloting accidently crashed in southern Iraq, Mar. 30. He was the only survivor of the four crew member team aboard.



In order to sustain Turner’s injuries, he was first transported to USNS Comfort where he received specialized medical treatment for five days before being flown to Landstuhl, Germany for more extensive medical care and stabilization. After Landstuhl, Turner was flown to the United States where he continued to rest and recuperate at home with family before he was medically cleared to rejoin his squadron – HMLA 169, also known as the World Famous Vipers, – back in Iraq in mid-July of 2003. “I attribute my rapid return to full duty as a testament to those on the Comfort, from the doctors that fixed my broken ankle to the nurses who helped me recuperate. I can’t say enough about the quality of care, dedication, and compassion provided by those who have and continue to serve aboard the Comfort.”



Being the only survivor of the helicopter crash reminded him of his Faith in a higher power. That Faith was reaffirmed, he said, when he was in a second helicopter crash in Iraq on Aug. 5, 2004. Looking back today, Turner wonders if God was either sending him a message or testing him. “First, should I continue being a pilot, and second, how can I sit on the sidelines, when my fellow Marines were putting their lives on the line? The second question was the more important of the two. So, three days later, I was back flying combat missions.”



Mar. 30, 2022 marks the 19th anniversary since Turner’s first helicopter crash. While he is completely healed from his injuries, he said, his scars are still quite visible, serving as a constant reminder of his second chance in life. “Taking advantage of opportunities, making a difference, living life to its fullest were aspirations that became much clearer in the wake of the crash. Visiting the Comfort helps me to refocus on such endeavors, which I readily admit can sometimes get lost in the day-to-day repetition of life.”



Since Turner’s return to active duty, he has successfully completed four combat tours, three in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2003, 2004, and 2006, and one in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, 2013. His awards includes the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, Air Medal with Valor, Air Medal (13th Award), Navy Commendation Medal with three Gold Stars, and a Navy Achievement Medal with Gold Star. In 2016, he met a major milestone, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel on Oct. 1.



Turner’s journey is a true success story. His Faith has been the driving force, reminding him daily to remain strong and courageous when faced with adversity. “Life will always be unpredictable and at times downright scary, but my Faith has shown me, time and time again, that my God will never leave me nor forsake me.”



USNS Comfort was the only U.S. hospital ship to be deployed in support of combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The vessel sailed from Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 6, 2003 and returned on Jun. 12, 2003. During the course of her deployment, 648 anesthetic procedures were performed.



USNS Comfort has 12 operating rooms, beds for 1,000 patients, 500 of which are designated for minimal case needs, 400 for intermediate cases, 20 for surgical recovery, and 80 for intensive care patients. It is one of two Navy hospital ships, with Comfort on the East Coast, homeported in Norfolk, Va., and her sister ship USNS Mercy on the West Coast, homeported in San Diego, Calif.



Military Sealift Command operates USNS Comfort. Crewed by civil service mariners and active duty Navy personnel, the Comfort is made up of nearly 70,000 tons of steel and is as big as a large city hospital, capable of the same procedures and equipped with some of the latest medical technology available.