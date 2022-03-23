NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office Preparing for Upcoming Peak Moving Season

Photo By Margaret Algarin | Manama, Bahrain - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC)...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | Manama, Bahrain - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office personnel Gerald Bridgers (left), Director of PPSO, Zahra Husain (Center Left), Lead Traffic Management Specialist, and Dominic Near (Center Right), Traffic Management Specialist sat down with AFN Bahrain’s MC3 Charles Propert (Right), aka DJ Deep Dish to discuss the upcoming peak moving season on American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain, March 8. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.(Photo by Margaret Algarin) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office (PPSO) discussed the upcoming peak moving season on American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain, March 8. Although military and civilian personnel are moving throughout the year, the peak season will begin in May and continue through the end of August.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s PPSO assists all Naval Activity Support (NSA) Bahrain military and civilian personnel, as well as their dependents, with inbound and outbound household goods and privately owned vehicle shipments.



In preparation of the busy moving season NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO personnel Gerald Bridgers, Director of PPSO, Zahra Husain, Lead Traffic Management Specialist, and Dominic Near, Traffic Management Specialist sat down with AFN Bahrain’s MC3 Charles Propert, aka DJ Deep Dish, to answer questions related to the moving process. “The key to a successful move is to plan ahead as much as possible,” said Mr. Bridgers.



“Once someone receives permanent change of station (PCS) orders they should go to www.militaryonesource.mil to begin the moving process. Shipping times vary based on destination, but household good shipments to the east coast are expected to take approximately ninety days. To reach the west coast of the United States you should plan for one hundred days. For the best results you should begin planning your move immediately after receiving orders.” stated Zahra Husain.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO Personnel also discussed the shipment of privately owned vehicles (POVs). Dominic Near expounded on the POV process stating, “When you sit down with a PPSO councilor, they will walk you through the process and provide you with paperwork to deregister your car and obtain export license plates from the Ministry of Transportation. To schedule an appointment with the Vehicle Processing Center (VPC) go to www.pcsMYpov.com. The estimated shipping time for vehicles is currently ninety days.”



“AFN Bahrain has been a fantastic outlet for NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office to inform all NSA Bahrain personnel of the moving process and allowing them to feel confident in the steps forward of the moving process,” said Mr. Bridgers, “We strive to make this a seamless process and are always available to help our customers.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



