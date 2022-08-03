NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office Preparing for Upcoming Peak Moving Season

Manama, Bahrain - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office personnel Gerald Bridgers (left), Director of PPSO, Zahra Husain (Center Left), Lead Traffic Management Specialist, and Dominic Near (Center Right), Traffic Management Specialist sat down with AFN Bahrain’s MC3 Charles Propert (Right), aka DJ Deep Dish to discuss the upcoming peak moving season on American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain, March 8. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.(Photo by Margaret Algarin)

