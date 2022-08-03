Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office Preparing for Upcoming Peak Moving Season

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Manama, Bahrain - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office personnel Gerald Bridgers (left), Director of PPSO, Zahra Husain (Center Left), Lead Traffic Management Specialist, and Dominic Near (Center Right), Traffic Management Specialist sat down with AFN Bahrain’s MC3 Charles Propert (Right), aka DJ Deep Dish to discuss the upcoming peak moving season on American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain, March 8. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.(Photo by Margaret Algarin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Personal Property Shipping Office Preparing for Upcoming Peak Moving Season, by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

