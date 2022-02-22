Recruiting Headquarters Holds Symposium for Top Leaders

MILLINGTON, Tenn.- Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) held its annual Leadership Symposium to train, share best practices and dialog with leaders from NRC’s 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG), February 15-17.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world.



The symposium allowed for leadership from all of the NTAGs to collaborate and discuss recruiting topics such as the future of recruiting, Navy outreach and diversity, overarching recruiting goals and specific career field requirements, social media and business processes within Navy recruiting.



“The symposium allowed everyone to come together for the first time in two years,” Cmdr. Gardner, event coordinator for the leadership symposium said. “They spoke about failures and successes that will help them improve the recruiting mission.”



“Seeing everyone face-to-face and being able to have frank conversations about everything that is going on in Navy recruiting, is very important,” NTAG Mid-America’s Command Master Chief Deen D. Lady said. “It is not the same on Zoom. The conference really allowed me to get ideas and knowledge to bring back to my Sailors to assist in making my command better.”



While senior leadership discussed ways to support their Sailors to better make mission and keep a healthy work-life balance, other conversations focused on policy and leadership.



“The other great takeaway was the discussion regarding the LaDR [Navy Learning and Development Roadmap] for the career recruiting force [CRF],” NTAG Philadelphia Command Master Chief Dedrick Walker said. “From the Chief, Senior Chief, and Master Chief level for career recruiters, there's no clear definition of what career progression looks like. But to sum it up, the takeaway from the event was that we addressed a lot of issues, both as it pertains to the Sailors’ professional growth, but also personal growth of our staff members, making it a great event.”



With COVID-19 risk mitigation requirements in place, leadership from the NTAGs haven’t been able to have in-person interactions on the same level that the symposium offers.



“Rear Adm. [Dennis] Velez, [Commander, Navy Recruiting Command], was very adamant about having the symposium in person,” Gardner said. “I was surprised by how he sat down with every commanding officer at the symposium and had a conversation.”



Admiral Velez was interested in getting everybody’s feedback on how they planned to make their recruiting goals for fiscal year 2022. NRC’s total goal is to bring in 44,000 recruits; shipped to boot camp before the year’s end.



“Having the Navy recruiting enterprise leadership together at CNRC Headquarters allowed all of us to share best practices and overcome obstacles similar to all of us,” Cmdr. John P. Hiltz, NTAG Pacific Northwest commanding officer said. “It reminded me that we must stay laser focused on getting better and finding the nation’s next generation of Sailors.”



NRC’s mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



