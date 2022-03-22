Washington Army National Guard soldiers compete in Best Warrior

Photo By Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard power through a 7-mile tactical...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Washington National Guard power through a 7-mile tactical road march, the final challenge of the state Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, March 5, 2022. In addition to the road march, the competition consisted of an Army Combat Fitness Test, written essay, board panel, qualification range, stress shoot, and land navigation. The winning Soldier and NCO—Spc. Eric Smith with 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery, and Staff Sgt. Stormy White with Recruiting and Retention Battalion—will go on to represent Washington in the Region VI Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition this Spring. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

The Washington Army National Guard saw the return of a favorite event as it crowned the 2022 Best Soldier and Best Non-Commissioned Officer during a one-day competition on March 5, 2022.



Staff Sgt. Stormy White, Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (NCO) and Spc. Eric Smith, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment (soldier of the year) took top honors at this year’s event.



The six-event competition was a refreshing change for the competitors. Due to COVID-19, the last time a Best Warrior competition was held as a multiple event competition was in September 2019.



“It had been more than two and a half years since we had a competition and not just a board,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt, Washington Army National Guard State Command Sgt. Maj. “It was nice to see that competitive fire was back and our soldiers push each other.”



Eight competitors came out for this year’s competition and took part in an early morning Army Combat Fitness Test followed by a board interview before heading to the field. Once in the field environment, the soldiers took part in a weapon’s qualification, stress shot, and land navigation before finishing off the competition with a ruck march.



The competition was closer than before with White edging out Staff Sgt. Matthew Brown from the 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment by just a few points.



“It was very humbling,” said White. “Becoming the Washington Army National Guard NCO of the year is a representation of all the hard work, time, and attention I put into my training, both as a soldier and as an athlete. It’s also a showcase of the excellent support that I have from my family and leadership.”



All competitors were awarded an Army Achievement Medal for taking part in the competition, while the winners were awarded an Army Accommodation Medal along with a prize package from the Washington Army National Guard Sergeant Majors Association.



“We want our soldiers to jump at the opportunity to be the best among their peers,” Honeycutt said. “It is critical to have competition and striving to be the best. That is how we grow our Guard and make ourselves better.”



White echoed the sentiments of the state sergeant major.



“I volunteered to represent my unit at the state level for the same reason I volunteered to recruit for the National Guard; I want people to know how great the organization is and how it can help,” said White. “The potential of service members in the Washington Army National Guard with drive is unlimited.”