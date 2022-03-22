Honoring Vietnam Veterans: Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Host Pinning Ceremonies March 29

Photo By Marisa Conner | On behalf of a grateful nation, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will present...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | On behalf of a grateful nation, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will present Vietnam Veterans with commemorative lapel pins in ceremonies at PXs and BXs around the world. The ceremonies will be held March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will honor Vietnam Veterans during pinning ceremonies at PXs and BXs around the world on March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



The Exchange has partnered with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to provide free commemorative lapel pins to Veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces any time from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. The pins feature the message, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”



“The Exchange is honored to express deep gratitude to these heroes,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Veteran who served during the Vietnam War period. “Many of these Veterans never received the proper thanks during their service. It is our duty—and privilege—to thank them sincerely now.”



To find pinning ceremonies near them, Veterans are encouraged to visit their local Exchange’s social media pages.



The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting nearly 400 events and activities recognizing the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families. The Exchange’s community Hub has additional information about the Exchange’s long history of partnership.



“The Exchange is a vital partner with us,” said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Pete Aylward, director of the Vietnam War Commemoration. “Their remarkable efforts have uplifted the lives of nearly 60,000 Vietnam Veterans and their families around the world, and thousands more will be thanked and honored during ceremonies planned for this March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.”



All Veterans with service-connected disabilities are now eligible to shop at PXs and BXs and can find more information on accessing the Exchange at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.



Veterans who typically do not have access to installations should contact their local Exchange for information on attending a ceremony.



The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange