    CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

    CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin | Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, poses in front of an F-15

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    PORTLAND, Ore.--The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, visited the 142nd Wing at the Portland Air National Guard Base this past weekend.

    During his visit, Gen. Hokanson took time to speak with and recognize members of the wing. Later, he received a familiarization flight in the backseat of an F-15D Eagle, flown by his prior executive, Col. Michael Kosderka.

    This flight gave Hokanson the chance to see firsthand how the Oregon Air National Guard pilots accomplish their mission of guarding and defending the Pacific Northwest, and the importance of future airframes.

    “[Gen. Hokanson] doesn’t get to see and touch what the actual warfighter is dealing with on a daily basis,” said Kosderka. “It was nice for [us] to be able to talk about what we’re doing and the things that are hard for us…and how important it is for us to transition to the new F-15 EX and keep our readiness availability high so we can ultimately serve at a moment’s notice.”

    Hokanson spoke to his strategic priorities of people, readiness, modernization, and reform. He went on to say that the Air National Guard pilots and crew supporting the F-15 are extremely capable in what they do.

    “If you look at the F-15 fleet, it’s aging, and it’s another reminder of what a great capability we’ve had in the Guard for so long…the ability for them to go to a modernized airframe is something that’s really going to benefit our entire nation.”

    Hokanson’s visit to Oregon is part of a larger trip to see several National Guard locations across the western and north central United States.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:49
    Story ID: 416923
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

