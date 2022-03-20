CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, sits in the back of an F-15D Eagle as 142nd Wing pilot, Col. Michael Kosderka, prepares to taxi, March 19, 2022, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. During his visit to the base, Hokanson had a chance to see the 142nd Wing's flying mission first-hand, while discussing challenges and the benefits the anticipated F-15 EX will bring to the fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin)
