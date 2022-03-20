Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB visits Portland ANG Base [Image 2 of 3]

    CNGB visits Portland ANG Base

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, sits in the back of an F-15D Eagle as 142nd Wing pilot, Col. Michael Kosderka, prepares to taxi, March 19, 2022, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. During his visit to the base, Hokanson had a chance to see the 142nd Wing's flying mission first-hand, while discussing challenges and the benefits the anticipated F-15 EX will bring to the fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steven Conklin)

