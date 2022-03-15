Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rescue Airmen hold memorial ceremony for “Jolly 51” anniversary

    In remembrance of &quot;Jolly 51&quot;

    Photo By Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan | 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 52nd ERQS, and 801st Expeditionary Maintenance...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    On March 15, 2022, 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 52nd ERQS, and 801st Expeditionary Maintenance members held a memorial ceremony for the seven service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018 in the helicopter crash of “Jolly 51” that was flying contingency operations in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.

    The deployed Airmen held a remembrance of the fallen crew members by recounting their mission and personal stories. The group participated in a special “Jolly 51” workout, hosted a group barbeque and posed for a photo with a helicopter hovering above battlefield crosses displayed to remember the fallen.

    The “Jolly 51” crew members were:

    Capt. Mark K. Weber, 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia

    Capt. Andreas B. O’Keefe, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York

    Capt. Christopher T. Zanetis, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

    Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

    Staff Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York

    Master Sgt. William R. Posch, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick AFB, Florida

    Staff Sgt. Carl P. Enis, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick AFB, Florida

    “These Things We Do, That Others May Live”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:12
    Story ID: 416901
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Airmen hold memorial ceremony for “Jolly 51” anniversary, by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    In Remembrance of &quot;Jolly 51&quot;
    In remembrance of &quot;Jolly 51&quot;
    In remembrance of &quot;Jolly 51&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PJ
    Pararescue
    operation INHERENT RESOLVE
    TOML
    Jolly 51
    AF Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT