Rescue Airmen hold memorial ceremony for “Jolly 51” anniversary

On March 15, 2022, 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, 52nd ERQS, and 801st Expeditionary Maintenance members held a memorial ceremony for the seven service members who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 15, 2018 in the helicopter crash of “Jolly 51” that was flying contingency operations in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.



The deployed Airmen held a remembrance of the fallen crew members by recounting their mission and personal stories. The group participated in a special “Jolly 51” workout, hosted a group barbeque and posed for a photo with a helicopter hovering above battlefield crosses displayed to remember the fallen.



The “Jolly 51” crew members were:



Capt. Mark K. Weber, 38th Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia



Capt. Andreas B. O’Keefe, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, New York



Capt. Christopher T. Zanetis, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York



Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York



Staff Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski ANGB, New York



Master Sgt. William R. Posch, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick AFB, Florida



Staff Sgt. Carl P. Enis, 308th Rescue Squadron, Air Force Reserve, Patrick AFB, Florida



“These Things We Do, That Others May Live”

