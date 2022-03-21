Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE cancels Red River Chloride Control Project disposition study, public meetings

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers canceled March 17, a disposition study related to the Red River Chloride Control Project, as well as the related public meetings.

    Public meetings originally scheduled for March 23 at the Truscott Community Foundation Building, and March 24 at the Red River Authority Office have been canceled.

    The USACE will continue its efforts operating and maintaining the operational features of the RRCCP.

    The team authoring the study will proceed with an orderly termination of the study and develop the closeout report.

    Any comments received between March 15 and March 17 will be collected and included in the closeout report documenting the progress of the study team’s progress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:22
    Story ID: 416825
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE cancels Red River Chloride Control Project disposition study, public meetings, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Study
    Red River
    disposition
    RRCCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT