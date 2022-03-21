USACE cancels Red River Chloride Control Project disposition study, public meetings

TULSA — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers canceled March 17, a disposition study related to the Red River Chloride Control Project, as well as the related public meetings.



Public meetings originally scheduled for March 23 at the Truscott Community Foundation Building, and March 24 at the Red River Authority Office have been canceled.



The USACE will continue its efforts operating and maintaining the operational features of the RRCCP.



The team authoring the study will proceed with an orderly termination of the study and develop the closeout report.



Any comments received between March 15 and March 17 will be collected and included in the closeout report documenting the progress of the study team’s progress.

