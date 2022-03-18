Safe Drinking Water Restored to All 19 Zones on Navy Water System

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) today amended the health advisory for the last four zones on the Navy water system, declaring water in all 19 affected zones safe to drink. The DOH amendment is located https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-four-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-safe/.



The Navy will continue to work with interagency partners to complete the remaining administrative steps necessary before DOH lifts the health advisory for the Navy water system. These remaining steps are unrelated to the determination that water in all zones has been declared safe to drink.



“On behalf of Secretary Austin, we are incredibly proud of the diligent work done by the Interagency Drinking Water System Team to restore safe drinking water as well as by the hundreds of volunteers and the many people of Hawaii who helped our displaced families during this unfortunate situation,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said. “We all recognize this has been a hardship for those families and want to thank them again for their patience and resilience. If they have any concerns or issues regarding their water while moving back into their homes, I ask them to contact the rapid response teams immediately. Our priority will continue to be their safety and returning them to a new, better normal.”



The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) developed a long-term plan to monitor drinking water quality. Long-term monitoring of the Navy water system has already begun and will continue over the next two years. IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



“The Interagency Drinking Water System Team that we formed has now completed its work to restore safe drinking water. This does not mean that our role regarding this challenge is ending: we will team up with other agency partners to monitor drinking water safety going forward,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA acknowledges the great hardship this crisis has posed to the community, and we will continue to be vigilant in our oversight responsibility.”



The four zones amended today are C1, C2, C3, and D3.



Former Submarine Base Pearl Harbor (Zone C1) is home to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters. Pier Side Child Development Center (CDC) is also located in this zone.



Hale Alii, Marine Barracks and Hospital Point (Zone C2) communities provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. This zone also includes Commander, Navy Region Hawaii headquarters.



Zone C3 is home to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, as well as some military housing for all branches in the Hospital Point neighborhood.



Earhart Village (Zone D3) provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Air Force and Army residents. Mokulele Elementary School, Nimitz Elementary School, Assets School, Holy Family Catholic Academy, Hickam School Age Care, Hickam Teen Center, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Church of Christ at Pearl Harbor, Hickam Main CDC, and Hickam West CDC are also located in Zone D3.



With the amendment of the health advisory, the respective housing offices for these areas will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. Water distribution services at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor and the Makai Recreation Center will be discontinued March 29, and water distribution services at all other locations will be discontinued March 21.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 18:53 Story ID: 416786 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safe Drinking Water Restored to All 19 Zones on Navy Water System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.