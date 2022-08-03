Tri-border blood donors save lives

Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) personnel conducted their 2nd Annual Tri-Borders Blood Drive March 7-8 at The Hub on U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum.



All the blood donated to the ASBP stays within the military community to support U.S. and NATO military and help patients in military medical facilities who are giving birth, fighting cancer, undergoing surgeries, and more.



“A large majority of the blood that we’re collecting today and tomorrow is going directly to help those stationed throughout U.S. Africa Command,” Stacy Sanning, ASBP-Europe blood donor recruiter, explained shortly after the blood drive began. She added that the blood would be sent to various locations around the world, such as Rota, Spain, or Naples, Italy, to go out on naval ships; to Landstuhl, Germany, for the Army medical center there; and to special operations units to take on missions.



First time donor and base Commissary employee Antonio Padron understood the importance of the event and the difference he could make.



“I had a colleague of mine who was in a car accident, and she had a blood transfusion that saved her life, so that inspired me to donate,” said Padron.



The ASBP had a goal of 80 blood donations for the event – this was surpassed as 108 donors gave blood, which can help up to 324 people. This success paves the way for the ASBP to return next year for the 3rd Annual Tri-Borders Blood Drive.



“Although they may not realize it, every single blood donor who walks through this door is helping save lives and we appreciate them supporting this mission essential blood drive out in such a big way,” said Sanning.



She added that ASBP couldn’t have made such an impact on the military’s blood supply without help from all those who spread the word, especially the blood drive sponsors: Tech. Sgt. Andres Carranza, 852d Medical Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of laboratory services; Senior Airman Shawn Anderson, 852d MDS lab tech; and Sgt. Jonathan Vallejo, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum Directorate of Emergency Services operations sergeant.



“These blood drive leads and their volunteers helped spread the word to the community, helped keep blood donors safe, and saved donors’ time,” said Sanning.



For more information on the ASBP and their mission essential blood drives in Europe, visit https://landstuhl.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Other/Armed-Services-Blood-Program.

