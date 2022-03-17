NTAG Atlanta Holds Change of Command

SMYRNA, Ga. – Cmdr. John Williams relieved Cmdr. Kimberly George as commanding officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Atlanta during a change of command ceremony held March 17.



The time-honored naval tradition of the official passing of authority between officers is a reflection of the spirit and integrity of all Navy men and women, past, present and future.



The ceremony was presided by Capt. Robert Smith, commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region Central. Smith showcased the numerous accomplishments of the command as a whole, while paying special tribute to the challenges George faced as commanding officer.



“You and your team did all of this while our nation faced unique challenges,” said Smith. “Recruiting during a global pandemic and racial and political unrest definitely changed how we accomplish our mission. You were forced to make decisions balancing mission and Sailor safety and you did it well!”



Smith also spoke highly of the oncoming commanding officer.



“I want to welcome Williams to the chase,” said Smith. “I’m glad he is on my team and I can’t wait to see what he does by building off what George has already accomplished.”



Under George’s command, NTAG Atlanta successfully contracted 2,638 enlisted active-duty and reserve personnel, of which 134 were in the nuclear field and 154 were special warfare contracts. In addition, NTAG Atlanta successfully recruited 131 Active and Reserve Officers and achieved 140% of the ROTC scholarship goals, awarding 16 immediate selection scholarships.



During the ceremony, George credited the command accomplishments to her Sailors and encouraged the team to continue to strive for excellence as the new commanding officer takes charge.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” said George. “The hard work and dedication you demonstrated month to month is astonishing. My success is due to your ability to overcome challenges and continue to man the fleet, making the world a safer place.”



Toward the end of her remarks, George said that the command was in great hands moving forward with Williams.



“As I turn over command to Cmdr. Williams, I have no doubt you will continue to do your part to man the fleet,” said George. “Continue to overcome challenges, help each other and work as a team toward command goals as well as your personal goals. Please remember how instrumental each and every one of you are to accomplish the mission.”



Immediately following the ceremony, George retired after 20 years of naval service, and she thanked the command for all their hard work and support during her final tour of duty.



“I want to thank each and every Sailor at this command for their dedication to mission,” said George. “This has been the absolute pinnacle of my Navy career. Through some of the most challenging of circumstances, you were the ones who made it happen. I will forever be grateful and I wish you all the best of luck.”



NTAG Atlanta’s area of responsibility includes more than 36 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 82,000 square miles of Georgia, Alabama and parts of Florida.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 16:18 Story ID: 416671 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Atlanta Holds Change of Command, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.