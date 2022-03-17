UK tours Fort Knox energy independent facilities to brainstorm reconstruction following tornado devastation

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | University of Kentucky staff and students tour Fort Knox Energy Program facilities...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | University of Kentucky staff and students tour Fort Knox Energy Program facilities March 16, 2022 to get ideas following the loss of a UK research center in a tornado three months earlier. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Staff and students from the University of Kentucky visited Fort Knox March 16 to tour the installation’s Energy Program facilities.



The purpose: to develop ideas on how to implement energy resilience in the reconstruction of a UK research center destroyed by a tornado.



Energy Program manager R.J. Dyrdek, who hosted the tour, explained the UK agricultural research and development facilities in Princeton, Kentucky were demolished by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado that tore through the state. He said now having to completely rebuild from the ground up, staff and engineers are seeking how to create a better, more energy efficient facility.



“They’re looking to us to ask, ‘How can they start over more energy wise to help them in the future?’” said Dyrdek, “and to share ways to help them with energy bills and progressive opportunities, such as solar, microgrids and controls.”



The day’s events included presentations at the Saber & Quill catering and conference center, followed by a guided tour around the installation to view the different aspects of the award-winning Fort Knox Energy Program. During every part of the experience, Dyrdek invited the guests to ask questions and discuss their thoughts.



“I’m excited about them brainstorming,” said Dyrdek, “because that’s what they’re here for: to brainstorm what they should be doing.”



Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan addressed the group, pointing out that although a natural disaster can be devastating, it can also provide an opportunity.



“Where we’re at now all evolved from the winter storm of 2009,” said O’Bryan. “It shut down the installation. The leadership team at the time said, ‘We’re not going to have this again.’”



Having completed multiple tests over the past few years, Fort Knox has established itself as energy independent. O’Bryan said the installation recently made another big stride when the Muldraugh Water Treatment Plant came online last month.



“We can use our own energy to pump our water from the Ohio River into our Muldraugh water plant, treat it, and put it in our new 2.5 million-gallon water towers,” said O’Bryan. “Now, we’re an island. We can produce our own water.”



Robbie Williams is a Kentucky farmer who has been on a Fort Knox energy tour in the past when planning to install solar energy panels on his farm. He also has an active relationship with the UK agriculture department. Knowing their interests, he suggested that the team visit Fort Knox while planning their new research center.



“They are keenly interested in energy efficiency and demonstrating renewable energy,” said Williams. “What it does when you visit Fort Knox is, it gets you in an energy frame of mind.”



Williams said by seeing the energy operations at Fort Knox, those charged with rebuilding the facility in Princeton can gather information firsthand about things they may want to implement.



“I want the university to incorporate things like solar panels and geothermal heat pumps into their new building,” said Williams. “I thought this was an opportunity for them to do it.”



The result Williams said he hoped to have by facilitating the tour was for UK staff to see the value in a program like that at Fort Knox.



“Previously, they did not have any renewable energy resources on their research farm,” said Williams. “As a farmer with a lot of solar panels, I think one of the missions the university should have is to help farmers understand how to save energy.”



According to Williams, he sees Fort Knox as the energy leader for the U.S. military worldwide. He said while the installation’s energy program is on a much larger scale than what UK would be doing, it’s something everyone should be striving for.



“It’s the right thing for the planet. It’s the right thing for the economy. It’s the right thing for our nation. It’s the right thing personally,” said Williams. “Everything about it is a win.”