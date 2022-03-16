Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK staff, students tour Fort Knox energy facilities to brainstorm resilience following tornado destruction

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    University of Kentucky staff and students tour Fort Knox Energy Program facilities March 16, 2022 to get ideas following the loss of a UK research center in a tornado three months earlier.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UK tours Fort Knox energy independent facilities to brainstorm reconstruction following tornado devastation

