Chesser Dental Clinic reopens ready to serve JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers

Photo By Jean Graves | Brig. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana joined the installation Dental Health Commander, Col. Anita Kimbrough, Maj. Matthew Massey and Spc. Brianna Easley for a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony of the Chesser Dental Clinic March 11.

FORT POLK, La. – The Fort Polk Dental Health Activity celebrated the 111th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Dental Corps with a grand re-opening ceremony of the Chesser Dental Clinic March 11 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.



After a ceremonial ribbon cutting, the clinic officer-in-charge, Maj. Matthew Massey said the renovation process began several years ago culminating with the closure of the clinic for the past six months.



“This renovation has roots dating back to two previous commanders and numerous clinic leaders,” Massey said. “This clinic provides care to nearly 3,800 Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 519th Military Police Battalion and the 46th Engineer Battalion. With such a robust footprint we were in need of a state-of-the-art treatment facility to give them the best dental care they deserve.”



Massey, an endodontist, said Chesser Dental Clinic has 26 treatment rooms including two periodontal (gum) surgery suites and two endodontic (root canal) treatment suites. At full capacity, the clinic is staffed by both active duty and civilian employees with room for 10 dentists, six dental hygienists and 14 dental assistants.



“When our service members enter a treatment room, they can rest assured they are being provided with world-class care in a state–of-the-art facility,” he said. “I look forward to all of the future care we are now able to provide in this clinic.”



Massey thanked the Dental Health Command-Central, the JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, the garrison commander and the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital facilities department for their support in bringing the project to fruition.



Following the ceremony attendees were invited to tour the facility and stay for cake celebrating the 111th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Dental Corps.