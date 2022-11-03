Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chesser Dental Clinic reopens ready to serve JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers [Image 1 of 2]

    Chesser Dental Clinic reopens ready to serve JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana joined the installation Dental Health Commander, Col. Anita Kimbrough, Maj. Matthew Massey and Spc. Brianna Easley for a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony of the Chesser Dental Clinic March 11.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 19:24
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Dental

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    U.S. Army Dental Corps
    BJACH
    Dental Health Command - Central

