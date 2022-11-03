Chesser Dental Clinic reopens ready to serve JRTC and Fort Polk Soldiers

Brig. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana joined the installation Dental Health Commander, Col. Anita Kimbrough, Maj. Matthew Massey and Spc. Brianna Easley for a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony of the Chesser Dental Clinic March 11.
