No Challenge Too Hard for Korean-Born Officer

PASCAGOULA, MS – No stranger to obstacles, Lt Geon Kim, born in Daejeon, Republic of Korea, came to the United States in 2006 due to his father’s work. Worried and stressed at such a young age because he couldn’t speak, read or write English was the first barrier he would overcome in America and he would not look back.



Kim became a US citizen through Naturalization in 2014, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor’s of Liberal Arts degree in International Relationship and Global Studies in 2015 and received his commissioning through the Officer Candidate School (OCS) program in January 2018.



“My major in college was International Relations and Global Studies, focusing on international security,” Kim said. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to see what I studied in real life and be a part of it. Also I wanted to prove my loyalty and devotion to the country.”



Prior to reporting to the Fort Lauderdale Kim served as 2018 Command Assessment for Readiness and Training Coordinator and Port Control Division Officer for Fleet Activities Yokosuka. From then on he began his first division officer tour aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) as Main Propulsion Division Officer and Auxiliaries Officer.



“I understand that the Anti-Terrorism Officer billet I will be holding on the ship is very different from the engineering division officer billets I've been holding,” said Kim. “Also I am aware that the lifestyle and mission of amphibious ships are very different from that of the Cruiser-Destroyer (CRUDES) which I am use to. However, I am a true believer in adaptation and grow where you plant mentality. I am prepared to challenge myself and learn new things.”



Kim was recently promoted from the rank of lieutenant junior grade (O-2) to lieutenant (O-3).



“Over the last six months, Lt. Kim aggressively developed the Command Antiterrorism Program to ensure Fort Lauderdale's success for upcoming Antiterrorism Certification,” said Fort Lauderdale Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo. “He led multiple Training Team Meetings and Working Groups to fine tune our training program. He wrote all of our AT Drill Packages, the In-port Security Plan, and the Antiterrorism Force Protection Plan from scratch. I have full confidence in his judgement. Lt. Kim took ownership of CG and CM divisions the moment he came aboard and clearly demonstrated his leadership. We are fully prepared because of him.”



Motivated and willing to learn, Kim immersed himself into ship operations as well.



“Lt. Kim never missed his chance to enhance his mariner skills, which is critically important as we are a pre-commissioning unit,” said Quaresimo. “He joined in two ship tours and the Acceptance Trials. He also led six ship handling simulator evolutions as Officer of the Deck. Through all events, Lt. Kim maintained professionalism and demonstrated that he is ready to lead his bridge team.”



Kim understands that there is still much to learn but is constantly ready to soak up as much information as possible.



“I am still learning a lot of things every day and see more opportunities,” said Kim.” I have definitely learned a lot about leadership however the most important thing I have learned from the Navy is how to recover from challenges and keep on going.”



Kim and the rest of the crew will commission the future USS Fort Lauderdale later this year.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

