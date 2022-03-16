Ord. School training department awaits Army Supply Excellence Award announcement

Photo By Terrance Bell | Supply technicians Sheilise Jordan and James Vardy, Wheel Maintenance Training...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Supply technicians Sheilise Jordan and James Vardy, Wheel Maintenance Training Department supply section at the Ordnance School, recently earned the Training and Doctrine Command Supply Excellence Award. The two are awaiting how they fared at the Department of the Army level, of which an announcement is expected later this year. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Sheilise L. Jordan did not know the Supply Excellence Award existed during her four years in uniform as an Army supply specialist.



Fast forward to her subsequent civil service career when the Ordnance School employee happened upon an announcement about the SEA, which is presented to those who demonstrate the highest levels of efficiency in supply requisitions, property accountability and other categories. It sparked an inner-fire to pursue the prestigious prize.



“When I first found out (about two years ago), I wanted us to submit for the award immediately, but we couldn’t due to some issues,” said the Wheel Maintenance Training Department supply technician. “So, we submitted our first submission (in 2021) and have made it all the way up to the Department of the Army level.”



That is where it sits now. WMTD’s supply section was selected CASCOM’s best in August and won at the Training and Doctrine Command level in November. As a result, it has a chance to win the organizational and “best of best” category at DA. The winner’s announcement is expected in the spring.



Robert E. Garrison, WMTD director, said the TRADOC award speaks volumes about the focused and sustained efforts of his supply technicians.



“That award is not easy to win,” said the retired chief warrant officer five. “It involves evaluating all of the supply transactions, records management, supply accountability and how the supply operations are working in accordance with Army regulation and local policies and procedures. The biggest part of it, too, is how well they do on inspections at every level above them.”



Proudly continuing that thought, Garrison noted how WMTD’s supply operation has “received excellent results” during the periodic evaluations. “Believe me, that’s hard to achieve,” he pointed out.



Even more exceptional, he continued, is the supply section’s credit card management efforts, which require much scrutiny because it is heavily regulated. They are rated in the top three of the 124 across Fort Lee, according to the director.



Conclusively, said Garrison, “The supply operation in the Wheel Maintenance Training Department stacks up against any supply operation in the Ordnance School and on Fort Lee. I spent 32 years in the Army, and I haven’t seen one that works as well as these guys.”



“These guys” refers to the Army-veteran duo making up WMTD’s supply section: Jordan and fellow supply tech James R. Vardy. Collectively, they requisition more than $150,000 in supplies on an annual basis and manage millions in property that includes Strykers, Humvees, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and maintenance support devices. The section also is responsible for conducting cyclic inventories as well as a myriad of other duties.



Inventory as well as other processes and procedures were scrutinized during the Army-level SEA evaluation that was just completed The inspection team also took note of the supply section’s innovations – those practices creating efficiencies, cost savings, etc. Among them was a barcode scanning system tracking properties to a higher standard.



“It was something we worked on for about six months,” said Vardy, a former Quartermaster School instructor. “It was something they were impressed with and hopefully something we can share with the rest of the Army.”



Jordan, out of the Army since 2002, said supply work can be monotonous and one can easily lose inspiration to make improvements. She saw SEA as a way to reignite her motivation to become a better technician.



“I wanted to participate in the SEA competition because I saw an opportunity to do something new and challenging, learn new things and meet new people,” said the Washington, D.C., native. “Being a supply technician, we have a battle rhythm and do the same thing over and over. The SEA competition was something different.”



Furthermore, Jordan said she wanted to inspire others.



“Hopefully, competing in the SEA and discussing it with other supply personnel will get more people interested in participating in the future.”



Roger Martin, who was part of the local inspection team, said WMTD, as well as the other nominees, showed they conducted supply operations at levels above all others.



“They demonstrated success in supervisory and managerial responsibilities in compliance with the Army standard supply policy and procedures; the command supply discipline program; and the Army management philosophy,” said the CASCOM G4 logistics management specialist.



Garrison, who knows of no other Ordnance School winner at the DA level, said he is enthusiastic about his supply section’s chances. Win, lose or draw he could not be any prouder of his supply team and what they have accomplished already.



“They just continue to exceed all expectations we put in front of them,” he said. “I truly expect us to do very well at the Army level of competition.”



WMTD is the Ordnance School’s largest training department. It provides instruction to students enrolled in the 91B wheeled vehicle mechanic and 91S Stryker systems maintainer courses, from which, more than 5,000 Soldiers graduate each year.







