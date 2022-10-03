School training department awaits Army Supply Excellence Award announcement

Supply technicians Sheilise Jordan and James Vardy, Wheel Maintenance Training Department supply section at the Ordnance School, recently earned the Training and Doctrine Command Supply Excellence Award. The two are awaiting how they fared at the Department of the Army level, of which an announcement is expected later this year.
