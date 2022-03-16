TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics is recognized as Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain - The U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (MARCENT) G-4 and the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) Logistics Directorate were selected as the Marine Corps Logistics Excellence Organization/Team of the Year (small unit).



The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the Corps’ top performing Marines, Civilians, contractors and operational logistics units in the Installations and Logistics community in a small unit. Throughout this year, MARCENT G4 and TF 51/5 Logistics Directorate distinguished themselves through the outstanding performance of logistics support in their contribution to Naval and Joint missions in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) theater of operations from October 2020 through September 2021.



“I’ve worked with the Logistics team at TF 51/5 and MARCENT for quite some time and have seen the hard work and effort they put into their day-to-day with my own eyes,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Studebaker, MARCENT G4 Logistics Operations. “I am extremely proud of both teams and the influential impacts they have had in the region.”



As the HUB for Marine Forces in the USCENTCOM region, the team supported multiple Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force rotations, two Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units, and multiple exercises and operations across 14 countries including logistical support to the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation in Afghanistan and retrograde of U.S. forces in Somalia.



“Our section’s ability to plan and execute various logistical requirements within the region has been astonishing to see,” said Lt. Col. Jason Garza, TF 51/5 Director of Logistics. “The success of the Logistics Directorate continues to be a team effort from all of the Officer and Enlisted Marines and Sailors in the section and I am proud to work with a talented and motivated group of service members.”



In addition to the small unit Logistics Organization/Team of the Year, Sgt. Andrew Piattoni, a TF 51/5 Embarkation Chief, was selected for the Marine Corps Enlisted Logistician of the Year award. While at TF 51/5, Piattoni supported approximately 160 strategic airlift movements, 11,000 passengers, and 6,000,000 lbs of cargo. Piattoni’s contribution is an embodiment of what it means to be a Marine Non-commissioned Officer, and he continues to be a critical asset to TF 51/5 and their contribution to the USCENTCOM joint mission in the region.



“Being selected for The Marine Corps Enlisted Logistician of the Year award is truly an honor,” said Piattoni. “I was able to compete for this award because of the outstanding performance and opportunities provided by Task Force 51/5’s Directorate of Logistics.”

MARCENT and TF 51/5 continue to actively support the Naval and Joint Force through the training and conduct of crisis response and partner building operations in the AOR.

