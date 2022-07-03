U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Directorate of Logistics, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) pose for a group photo, Mar. 9. TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics was recognized as the Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit) for the Fiscal Year 21 Marine Corps Award for Installations And Logistics Excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7094342 VIRIN: 220309-M-AU949-0147 Resolution: 5723x3815 Size: 8.8 MB Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics is recognized as Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit), by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.