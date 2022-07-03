Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics is recognized as Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit)

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Directorate of Logistics, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) pose for a group photo, Mar. 9. TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics was recognized as the Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit) for the Fiscal Year 21 Marine Corps Award for Installations And Logistics Excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:12
    Photo ID: 7094342
    VIRIN: 220309-M-AU949-0147
    Resolution: 5723x3815
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics is recognized as Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit), by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TF 51/5 Directorate of Logistics is recognized as Logistics Unit of the Year (Small Unit)

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    G-4
    TF 51/5
    Logistics Unit of the Year
    Marine Corps Award for Installations And Logistics Excellence

