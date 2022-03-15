Exchange Encourages Military Shoppers to Keep an Eye on Their Visual Health During Save Your Vision Month

Courtesy Photo | Social media-friendly version: Jeepers, creepers—are you taking good care of your...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Social media-friendly version: Jeepers, creepers—are you taking good care of your peepers? Learn how the Army & Air Force Exchange Service helps military shoppers make vision care a priority for Save Your Vision Month. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-20P. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – With optical centers and optometry clinics at more than 140 locations worldwide, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes it easy for military community members to set their sights on better eye health this March, Save Your Vision Month, and beyond.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer encourages retirees, military dependents, Veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense civilians to visit their local Exchange optometry clinic to learn more about how they can protect their vision and schedule an appointment for an eye exam.



Additionally, all authorized Exchange shoppers, including active-duty service members, can bring a valid prescription to an Exchange optical center to get fitted for eyeglasses, frames, contact lenses and other vision care accessories.



“Vision care is critical to overall health and wellness, so it’s important that members of the military community take their eye health seriously every day of the year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “With Exchange optical centers and optometry clinics conveniently located at or near PXs and BXs, military community members can make their visual health a priority without having to leave the installation.”



Exchange optometry clinics accept TRICARE and most insurances. In addition to optical centers and optometry clinics, the Exchange offers a wide variety of health and wellness services—including durable medical equipment shops, dental offices, cryotherapy centers and chiropractic clinics—under its wholistic BE FIT program.



To learn more and find an Exchange optical center or optometry clinic near you, visit the Exchange community Hub at publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness.



