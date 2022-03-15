Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Three

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Mar. 16, 2022) – Every generation has a select few who answers the call to service in defense of the country. Often the response for service is for individual reasons. However, during the course of service, the individual tends to stay on for various reasons. Belonging to an organization with over two centuries of history, individual intentions transition to pride, duty and honor.



Part three of Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve, features a select few who answered the call.



Command Sgt. Maj. Cari Ann Rajewski, senior enlisted leader, 787th Military Police Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, lends her story as to why she serves and continues to serve.



Rajewski assumed responsibility as the battalion senior enlisted leader in August 2020. Her duty consists of advising the commander in the discipline and welfare of the drill sergeants, cadre and initial entry trainees. As the senior enlisted leader and subject matter expert on drill and ceremonies her authority and responsibility at parades and ceremonies weighs immensely due to her experience level while on the parade square. She advises the commander on rewards, punishment and administrative actions that may violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Additionally, she mentors and develops five first sergeants within the battalion.



However, Rajewski she did not arrive to the Army as a command sergeant major. She climbed through the ranks leading troops at every level. The Forsyth, Montana-native enlisted nearly 27 years ago as a military police.



“My plan was to come in for five years, gain some experience and return to Montana to be a police officer,” Rajewski said. “After my first five years, I wasn’t ready to leave the Army…the bond developed after my Kosovo deployment… I wasn’t ready to go back home (to Montana).”



Rajewski served at numerous duty assignments, where she learned the importance of effective leadership and mentorship.



Rajewski said the two role models she emulates are retired-Command Sgts. Major Brenda Curfman and Dawn Rippelmeyer. Both were military police leaders, who demonstrated stern leadership, standard-bearers knew how to take care of Soldiers.



“My most challenging leadership role was that of a first sergeant at Fort Hood, Texas,” Rajewski said. “Keeping up with the optempo (operational tempo) it was always fast paced, dealing with deployments, tasking orders, training and reintegration.”



As a first sergeant, she realized the importance of building her team and collaborating with other first sergeants within the battalion.



“I was never too proud to ask for help,” Rajewski said. “It’s about getting the mission accomplished.”



Married since 2019, Rajewski and Sgt. Maj. Jason Starr balance their lives of military service and family life. Starr, Operations Sgt. Maj., assigned to Fort Drum, NY, plans to retire this year and return to Fort Leonard Wood. Rajewski jokes on nominating Starr as the Battalion Family Readiness Group leader.



Rajewski has no immediate plans to retire because she loves what she does. As long as she has the energy to serve, she continues proudly to serve her organization, the U.S. Army and country.

